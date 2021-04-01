Old Republic International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,576 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,511% compared to the average volume of 284 call options.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,102 shares of company stock worth $41,894. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,132,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,238 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Old Republic International by 606.9% in the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,366,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $63,951,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Old Republic International by 1,793.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,181,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Old Republic International by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,068,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,930. Old Republic International has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

