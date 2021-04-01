Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $48.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OLN. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE:OLN traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 42,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,169. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $42.27.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Equities analysts expect that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Olin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Olin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.