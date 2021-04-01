Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman Acquires 500 Shares

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Burke W. Whitman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,585 shares in the company, valued at $689,131.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 31,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,299. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after buying an additional 305,055 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,018,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

