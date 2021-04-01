Omni (OMNI) Trading 11.2% Lower This Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. Omni has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.32 or 0.00012410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.26 or 0.00344524 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,185 coins and its circulating supply is 562,869 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.