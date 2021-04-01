Omnitude (ECOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.46 Million

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Omnitude has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $1.80 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded up 58.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00019428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.26 or 0.00641959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00025973 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About Omnitude

ECOM is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

