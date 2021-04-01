ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.87

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.87 and last traded at $42.53, with a volume of 74750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,856.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,803,000. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,225,000 after buying an additional 3,206,484 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,010 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

