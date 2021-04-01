One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 265,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 636,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSS. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.
Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 268,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,508. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $124.26 million, a PE ratio of 169.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $9.50.
In other One Stop Systems news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
