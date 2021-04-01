One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,700 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 265,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 636,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSS. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 268,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,508. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $124.26 million, a PE ratio of 169.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other One Stop Systems news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

