OneLedger (OLT) Achieves Market Cap of $12.19 Million

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. OneLedger has a total market capitalization of $12.19 million and $918,075.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger token can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00050266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.68 or 0.00633175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00069099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00027975 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OLT is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,051,378 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

