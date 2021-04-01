OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Up 39% Over Last Week

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 39% against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $2.43 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.39 or 0.00635237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00069239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00028857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000841 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

