OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Trading 8% Higher

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)’s share price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.52 and last traded at $11.50. 12,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 522,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $949.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth $102,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.