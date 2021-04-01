OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of OneWater Marine worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,793,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 188,698 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 270.5% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $1,046,831.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ONEW shares. KeyCorp began coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

