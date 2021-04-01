Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.24

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.24 and last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -345.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,101 shares of company stock worth $11,825,956. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

