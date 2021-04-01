Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $80.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

ONTO traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.75. 2,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.63 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $67.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $8,837,760.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,315,100.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 41,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,481,795.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,522,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,101 shares of company stock worth $11,825,956. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $2,121,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 66,834 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

