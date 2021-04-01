Opacity Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Opacity has a market capitalization of $23.24 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded up 175.5% against the US dollar. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00063709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.39 or 0.00329413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.08 or 0.00805062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00089719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028858 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars.

