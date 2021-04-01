Open Platform Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.72 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $10.85 million and $1.72 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.66 or 0.00640221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00069448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

