OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.61

Shares of OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.61 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 20.61 ($0.27), with a volume of 611909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.25).

The company has a market cap of £82.59 million and a PE ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 18.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32.

In related news, insider Arvind Gupta sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £51,000 ($66,631.83).

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

