Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Venus Concept in a research report issued on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Venus Concept’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a market cap of $125.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.62. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 23.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

