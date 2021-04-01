Oppenheimer Comments on Pentair plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pentair in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $62.32 on Thursday. Pentair has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $63.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average of $53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth $228,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 595.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Pentair by 478.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 305,258 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pentair by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,811,000 after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

