Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,897,000 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 4,005,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,538,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OPTI opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. Optec International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.44.
About Optec International
Read More: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Optec International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optec International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.