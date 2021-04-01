OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Shares Down 2.2%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50.35 ($0.66). 88,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 443,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of £44.28 million and a PE ratio of -21.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.42.

About OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

