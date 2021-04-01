Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for approximately 1.0% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,282.09.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $51.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,157.50. The company had a trading volume of 39,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,217. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,236.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,112.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $334.55 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

