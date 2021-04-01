Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 60,000 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 100.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Qorvo makes up 2.1% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Qorvo worth $19,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $10.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.80. 73,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,776. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.26 and its 200-day moving average is $157.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $191.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

