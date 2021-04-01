Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 147.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up approximately 1.0% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU traded up $4.11 on Thursday, hitting $206.56. 57,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.99. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.57 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $78.72 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,531 shares of company stock worth $88,576,399 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

