Opus (OPT) Achieves Market Cap of $789,344.84

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opus has a total market cap of $789,344.84 and $71.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Opus has traded up 152.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00050221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.91 or 0.00634345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00069114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00027976 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus is a token. Its launch date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.