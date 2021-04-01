Opus Trading Up 109.9% Over Last Week (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Opus has a total market cap of $773,519.33 and approximately $30.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 109.9% higher against the US dollar. One Opus token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00051270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.53 or 0.00644880 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00068069 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026175 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

OPT is a token. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

Buying and Selling Opus

