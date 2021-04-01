Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the February 28th total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 51,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,517,322. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $95.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Oragenics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph Hernandez sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,023,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,875,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,815. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 268,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

