Orbitcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $47.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $909,785.70 and approximately $47.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,996.47 or 0.99795483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00032899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.44 or 0.00310299 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.90 or 0.00388894 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.97 or 0.00764534 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00116316 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.