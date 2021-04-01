Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.71

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00001201 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $260.36 million and approximately $53.70 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.22 or 0.00641267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00068363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.