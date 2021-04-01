O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ORLY. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.36.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $507.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $283.59 and a one year high of $512.24.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total transaction of $2,393,885.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,303 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,279.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,409 shares of company stock worth $22,254,747 over the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

