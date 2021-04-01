Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.35

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.35 and last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orient Overseas (International) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

