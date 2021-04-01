Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.35

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.35 and last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orient Overseas (International) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers trunk and intermodal services; freight management services and IT solutions; supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

