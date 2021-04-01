Orient Walt (HTDF) Hits Market Cap of $7.29 Million

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0784 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $7.29 million and $604,051.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00063385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.19 or 0.00325569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00088350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.45 or 0.00724089 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00047753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00030913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

