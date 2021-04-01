Origin Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $162.69 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $501.30 million and $162.69 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.83 or 0.00003111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 115.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00050936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.90 or 0.00643913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00025953 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,585,738 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

