Origo (OGO) Trading 159.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. Origo has a total market cap of $11.61 million and $21.77 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origo coin can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origo has traded 159.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.22 or 0.00641267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00068363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The official website for Origo is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.