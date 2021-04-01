Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. IPG Photonics accounts for about 1.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,260,000 after acquiring an additional 489,602 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 224,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,336,000 after acquiring an additional 153,551 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,067,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,463,000 after acquiring an additional 129,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,067,000 after acquiring an additional 119,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

IPGP traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,806. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.92 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.32 and its 200-day moving average is $209.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 107.08 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

In other IPG Photonics news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $1,498,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total value of $881,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,273.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,091 shares of company stock worth $6,239,688. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

