Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 1.2% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $508.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,295. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.59 and a 52 week high of $512.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $467.91 and its 200-day moving average is $458.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.36.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,409 shares of company stock worth $22,254,747. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

