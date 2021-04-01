Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,030 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for 1.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. FMR LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 49.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,369 shares of company stock worth $2,930,319. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

AMN stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.01. 3,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,326. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $80.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $631.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

