Orion Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 101,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Medtronic by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 70,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.14. The company had a trading volume of 86,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,074. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $159.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

