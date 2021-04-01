Orion Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,700 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up 2.8% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after acquiring an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after acquiring an additional 83,989 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after acquiring an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $745.28.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $11.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $750.39. 10,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $740.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $744.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.