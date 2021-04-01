Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $1.27 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.9% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 989.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,669 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 60.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 121.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 307,029 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,163,000 after buying an additional 168,201 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $2,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,994.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,305,352 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $5.55 on Thursday, hitting $217.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

