Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $3.89 Million in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,000. Veeva Systems accounts for 2.9% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,240,000 after purchasing an additional 136,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,108,819,000 after purchasing an additional 69,912 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $407,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $5.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.19. The company had a trading volume of 21,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,432. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.24 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,942. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

