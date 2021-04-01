Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.7% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.19. 2,904,448 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.42. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

