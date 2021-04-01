Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.40 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.5% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 107,185 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 68,815 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,551,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.55. The company had a trading volume of 101,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,438. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $142.93.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.