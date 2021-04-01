Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.35. 73,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,017,429. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.