Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.39 on Thursday, reaching $401.21. 314,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,257. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $391.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $244.62 and a 1 year high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

