Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,758 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 9,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 205,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,903,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.15.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,899 shares of company stock worth $16,111,567 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $4.26 on Thursday, hitting $215.99. The stock had a trading volume of 188,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.45 and its 200-day moving average is $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.60 and a 52-week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

