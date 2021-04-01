Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 1.1% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.38.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $505,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $329,070.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,521,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 362,040 shares of company stock worth $78,534,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.78. The stock had a trading volume of 110,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,839. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $135.52 and a one year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.