Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 327,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 853.7 days.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.72. Orpea has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $141.77.

Orpea Company Profile

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, laundry and room cleaning, and various daily entertainment and therapeutic workshop services.

