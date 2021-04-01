Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on DNNGY. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. SEB Equities cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $76.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $1.1457 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Ørsted A/S

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.