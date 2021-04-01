OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $437.60

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 437.60 ($5.72) and traded as high as GBX 440 ($5.75). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 426.20 ($5.57), with a volume of 731,514 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on OSB. Numis Securities lowered shares of OSB Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OSB Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 388 ($5.07).

Get OSB Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 437.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 384.98.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.