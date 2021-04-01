Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Down 4.4%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) dropped 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.69 and last traded at $25.70. Approximately 10,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,377,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

In related news, insider Joel Klein sold 75,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,953,860.00. Also, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 95,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $3,720,366.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 615,747 shares of company stock worth $24,014,133.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

